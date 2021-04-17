April 17, 2021

Thanks to these spring legumes, we will have iron and plant health that our neighbors envy

Karen Hines April 17, 2021 2 min read

Among all the vegetables that we can find at this time of year there are some One What we often tend to underestimate: broad beans. Rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, potassium, and fiber, the beans can be used in cooking, beauty treatments and horticulture. So it’s time to reveal how, thanks to spring legumes, we get the iron and plant health our neighbors envy.

Beans in Nutrition and Wellness Treatments

Broad beans have an incredible amount of positive effects on our health. We can use them to combat constipation and follow a low-calorie diet, to lower cholesterol and blood glucose and to combat water retention. Be careful though. We must eat it fresh so as not to lose most of the vitamins in the fruit.

Alternatively, we can use bean curd and pod fluff to make skin creams. By mixing flour with warm milk we will have a wonderful ointment to eliminate skin blemishes and spots that form after exposure to sunlight. On the other hand, fluff can be gently applied to the skin to refresh and cleanse the skin of impurities.

Thanks to these spring legumes, we’ll have iron and plant health that the neighbors envy: make great compost.

Few people know that bean husks and the pods themselves can become a natural fertilizer like no other. Let’s avoid throwing the scraps away and after we cut them let’s put them in jars or in the garden.

In a few days we will see extraordinary results.

Broad beans have the incredible property of capturing nitrogen in the air and fixing it in the ground. This nitrogen that the plants will use to synthesize proteins and grow strong and leafy.

READ  With these 5 simple tricks, we will keep ourselves hydrated, healthy and beautiful

If “thanks to these spring vegetables we will have iron and plant health that the neighbors envy” that was beneficial, we also recommendFifteen minutes and a few euros make this seasonal fruit a great first diet course“.

