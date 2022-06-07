June 8, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Even the prime minister with flickering, Moise's umbrella in Guardiola - Sports

Texas: White House Representative McConaughey calls for the cannons to be shut down

Samson Paul June 8, 2022 1 min read

the actor Matthew McConaugheya native of Uvalde, championed the cause of A close to the arms In the briefing room of the White House. McConaughey said he was in Washington to share the stories of Yuvaldi’s victims and their families, returning for a week after the massacre, hoping to persuade lawmakers to agree to new measures. “As we honor and honor the victims, we must realize that this time it seems like something is different,” he said, hoping that the right moment could become a reality. “It looks like real change can happen,” he added, referring to the ongoing negotiations between Democrats and Republicans.

The Oscar-winning actor, who also met briefly with US President Joe Biden, moved in a choking voice as he held pictures of some of the children killed in the massacre and talks about the clothes they were wearing on the day they were killed, what they dreamed of. when they grew up.

