December 31, 2022

Tests are also in France and Great Britain, and here are the other countries – the world

Samson Paul December 31, 2022 3 min read

The front is growing from countries that have reimposed screening measures for travelers from China after an increase in covid cases. Some Asian countries have taken the first steps, from India to Japan, while in Europe, Italy has led the way, followed by Spain. Commitment to test at the airport also in the United States and Israel, which is the latest chronological order of the announcement of the tightening.

Italia
For the first time in Europe, Wednesday 28 December reintroduced testing requirements for flights from China through 31 January. A molecular test taken in the 72 hours before entry, or an antigen test in the last 48 hours will be required. Obligation to undergo an antigen test upon arrival at the airport, or if this is not possible within 48 hours. If positive, must immediately undergo molecular testing for sequencing and credit isolation with final testing.

Spain
After Italy, the Madrid government also announced the resumption of checks at airports, with the obligation to have a negative test or proof of a full vaccination course.

France
France also introduces the obligation to take a negative Covid test on departure for those arriving from China. This was announced by government sources in Paris.

United kingdom
The British government is preparing to announce the obligation to take a negative Covid test before travel for people entering the country from China. BBC reports that.

Israel
Starting today, foreign nationals from China are required to show a negative test upon landing at Tel Aviv Airport. The Ministry of Health also advised Israelis not to travel to China for the time being, except for “very substantial” reasons.

Japan
Today began the anointing commitment proclaimed in the last days. The positives will have to undergo a 7-day quarantine, in anticipation of an acceleration of the influx of tourists to Tokyo. The authorities are also considering limiting the number of flights from China. *India – From January 1, a negative molecular test will be required for all arrivals from China (including Hong Kong) and four other countries in the region: Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand. The test result must be uploaded to a dedicated website before departure.

Malaysia
The government announced screening of all incoming travelers and sewage tests from planes coming from China. But he did not specify when the tightening would take effect.

South Korea
From January 5, travelers from China will be required to present a negative molecular test result no later than 48 hours or a rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours before departure, and undergo another molecular test on arrival. Seoul will also limit the issuance of short-term visas to Chinese citizens until the end of next month.

Taiwan
of molecular testing on New Year’s Eve for anyone arriving from China by ship or plane. Positive travelers will have to self-isolate for 5 days.

United States of America
A negative test will be required for those landing at a US airport from China, announced in recent days, starting January 5. This must be done no later than 48 hours before departure. Actions are needed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “to help slow the spread of the virus, while working to identify any new variants.”

