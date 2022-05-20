Tesserae, a project of the MIT Media Lab

Understand how best Building a habitat in space This is .’s new mission MIT Media LaBa research laboratory of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology founded in 1985. The team of researchers – a group of designers, architects, scientists and engineers – is developing New construction concept Based on the advanced self-assembly process that revolutionizes the traditional concept of tile laying. nickname cardsNot surprisingly, the project involves the use of a set of highly engineered, electromagnetic panels that are programmed to self-determine once outside of Earth’s orbit.

TESSERAE ASSEMBLY CONCEPT: Flattened for release, tiles are released circularly and self-assemble as a constellation of multiple units linked together Ariel Akplaw

Artist’s impression of TESSERAE in scale, in orbit around Mars Artist’s presentation of TESSERAE (TU Dortmund)

investigating in Model Grammar And applied, for the first time, to the design of non-urban living quarters, the proposed construction method brings advantagesflexible engineering To offer a viable alternative to moving fixed and rigid living units in space, thus reducing risks due to activities outside of vehicles. spaceships and future space stations They will configure themselves, following a predetermined design. “In our prototypes, we focused on Buckminster FullereneAnd Structure of 20-piece hexagons and 12-piece pentagons,” told MIT Media Lab. Each of them tiles It includes at least one rigid outer shell, an interactive detection and control code for interconnection diagnostics, permanent wall-mounting electromagnets, and can be dynamically controlled, and an onboard energy collection and management system.”

In-orbit simulation of Operation TESSERAE Ariel Akplaw See also A discussion about the presence of dust on the asteroid Ryugu

An art display of the TESSERAE spacecraft, showing the active research projects in the Media Lab portfolio and the Space Exploration Initiative, in the spirit of sci-fi space prototyping. Image courtesy of Igor Nemenov

It is flattened and made as compact as possible when thrown, the high-tech tiles are programmed to self-assemble, almost randomly, into a predetermined geometry after being inserted into orbit, while floating in microgravity. Thus, once assembled, the Structure can be reconfigured upon request – For example when yesterday a docking base was needed, tomorrow it is possible to replace the tiles to form a dome. Finally, the tiles can be completely disassembled, folded into an EDL vehicle (entry, descent, and landing), then unfolded and “cut together” with the help of an astronaut on the Moon or Mars. Launching a new way to build and live outside the world.

