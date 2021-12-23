December 24, 2021

Tesla under investigation for using video games in cars

Lorelei Reese December 24, 2021 2 min read

Tesla The investigation ends again. over there National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) The United States is officially official investigation On the safety risks of using video games within the US manufacturer’s electric vehicle infotainment system. As we know, Elon Musk for some time began to expand the functions related to the entertainment of its cars, as well as offer a series of games.

The problem this issue has arisen from stems from the fact that some of these video games It can also start with the movement of the car And not just when the car is parked. For a reference to this particularity, the New York Times in the beginning of December. It was discovered, specifically, that the games Sky Force Reloaded, Solitaire, and The Battle of Polytopia can also be played on the go.

We wanted to investigate the question and We were able to validate that. Trying to start them inside a Tesla Model 3 animatronic, the message only “Only the passenger can play Tesla Arcade while the car is in motion. Check current names before playingBy giving “confirmation” that whoever was playing is the passenger, you can start playing.

Needless to say, this “verification” may not be sufficient. A notice asking for confirmation that the passenger is definitely playing is not a sufficient deterrent. For example, Solitaire can be played alone and an unwise driver may decide to play it, perhaps while on autopilot.

In response to the New York Times investigation, NHTSA reports They are discussing with the manufacturer of these features. Apparently, the US entity decided not to waste time and started On December 21 Formal investigation to see if there are any security risks. After all, Driving Distraction It is a major cause of road accidents.

Inquiry about Ben 580,000 cars between Model 3, Y, S and X It was produced between 2017 and 2021. These are the cars that “Passenger play“Which allows you to play games even while the car is in motion (available from December 2020). All that remains is to wait for the outcome of the investigation.

