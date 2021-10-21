Tesla, new developments in 4,680 cells: increased production for tests

within Financial results for the third quarter of 2021And Tesla Provide a brief update on the development work in one 4680. as we know, new batteries They will be central to Elon Musk’s growth plan. Last updated It dates back to the end of July The extent to which the American plant has indicated that it has made progress but that there is still work to be done to mass-produce the new cells.

According to reports, the US company has made further progress and achieved this Increased production of battery packs used for testing purposes. So far, Tesla notes that the test results have met their expectations.

The interior design of the 4,680 cells continues to progress. We are producing an increasing number of battery packs for testing purposes, and so far, the test results meet our expectations. The front and rear frame pieces, both required for the battery pack structural engineering, are manufactured at the Gigafactory in Texas.

This is certainly significant news indicating that work is in full swing. When will we see them on the vehicles? In April 2021, Elon Musk Talk about at least 12 months More waiting before everything is ready. Drew Baglino, senior vice president of Tesla’s Powertrain and Energy Engineering Group, noted during the quarterly discussion that the new cells should be ready early next year. Therefore, it is somewhat in line with Musk’s previous predictions.

However, Baglino also added:

This is a new architecture and there may still be unknowns present.

We don’t know exactly what the trial production numbers are. What is certain is that Tesla will have to thoroughly test its new cells before mass production begins to ensure their reliability.