Tesla expands its presence in Italy with two new Tesla Centers

Tesla expands its presence In Italy. The American automaker announced the opening Two new centers for Tesla In Italy: Turin and Florence. Besides, I New Buffers Popup Bergamo and Naples. Thanks to these innovations, Italy can count on 6 Tesla Service Centers located in Milan-Linet, Turin, Padua, Bologna, Florence and Rome, as well as the store in Piazza Gai Aulente in Milan and other temporary sites in Bolzano, Brescia, Bergamo, Naples and Catania.

Specifically, the new Tesla Center in Turin is located at Strada Settimo 234 and officially opened its doors on Saturday, October 2. Inside there is a showroom, delivery center and service center. However, in Florence, the Tesla Center will open in the next few days on Via Ferrarin 34. People interested in discovering Elon Musk’s electric models (Eat model Y) will be able to touch the cars in the new temporary locations in Bergamo, in the new temporary store on Via Campi Spini 7, and in Naples, in the temporary pop-up located in the new COIN Lifestyle Hub on Via Alessandro Scarlatti 90 / 98.

Therefore, the presence of Tesla in Italy is increasing. It obviously does not reach those of traditional car manufacturers but it must be remembered that the American manufacturer adopts a Sales and Service Approach Completely different from other brands. As for the technical assistance department, the brand remembers its existence for some time Eliminate the classic annual maintenance It is recommended to switch to maintenance of some specific components as needed.