Ternana-Ascoli 3-1, Di Carlo: “The first goal changed the momentum. There is a lot of work to do but it does not scare me” – Pekinotime

Ascoli coach Domenico Di Carlo He spoke into the microphone of the Rai Sport channel at the Liberati stadium” at the end of the match that was lost to Ternana on the ninth day of the second group of the Italian League championship.

“We feel sorry for our fans, both those who were here tonight and those who were at home. In the first half, the team did what it had to do defensively, we played a more compact team, but we were not good in possession and we did not benefit from our quality. The first goal, which seemed offside to me anyway, changed the momentum of the match. At that moment we couldn’t defend the 0-1 score and then we kept turning the score back to 1-1. There is a lot of work to be done but that does not scare me, we came home with a very negative result, but I liked the first half. We need to stay calm and work with our heads. The boys want to get out of this situation. Today we suffered a lot from the second goal. I must give more confidence to the players. A win can change everything in this tournament. . “I will definitely encourage them to perform better. The second half tonight was not at Ascoli’s level.”