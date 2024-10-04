Teo Teocoli: “We haven’t spoken to Celentano for years. He doesn’t answer me.” Him: “I do it because I love you.”

The actor complained about the singer’s absence for years despite attempts to contact him. Moligiato responded on social media: “Call if you really want to, I won’t answer.”

What happened between Teo Teocoli and Adriano Celentano? In Tintoria, the comedy podcast hosted by Stefano Raponi and Daniele Tinti, the actor looked back on his career. This aspect also includes his relationship with Celentano. But bitterly, Teocoli admits that he has not heard from him for several years, despite trying to contact him several times. “At first I was an audience, then I became a friend, then a very good friend, and then after five years it was all over. He disappeared, no longer answered the phone, and no longer spoke to anyone. However, he had an artistic disappointment… We had 40 birthdays together because his birthday was on January 6th, therefore on the day of the Epiphany. He combined the two and we always had parties. “For the last two years he hasn’t answered the phone. He might have died,” Teocoli said. The hope of returning has not disappeared: “I have been trying for four years to have you at least say a historical phrase to me… “Hello, guys.” The call was also answered by hosts Tinti and Raboni: “Adriano, if you are there, try it!”

Celentano: “You must not be sad, otherwise I will be sad too…”

Muligiato’s response did not take long to arrive. He wrote on Instagram: “Hi Teo, but what is this story? I read in the newspapers that you are suffering because I haven’t answered your phone calls for 5 years… but if I don’t answer it’s because I love you! How can you not understand that? You don’t have to be sad, otherwise I’ll be sad too… Do you remember how many laughs… The most exciting one was precisely when it was me who wrote the script who made the mistake, not you… You should have seen your face… So just… Call if you want a lot, I will not answer you…”

(On the cover are Adriano Celentano (D) and Teo Teocoli in the third episode of Rockpolitic. Daniele Dal Zenaro/ANSA/GI)