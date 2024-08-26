Tennis: Still No. 1 ATP player, Paolini remains No. 5 WTA player – Tennis

Despite being docked 400 points for testing positive for doping at Indian Wells, Jannik Sinner remains number one in the ATP rankings. He is 1,900 points ahead of Novak Djokovic and 2,000 ahead of Carlos Alcaraz.

There are seven Italians in the top 100, making Italy the country with the most players in the top 100. At the US Open, four Italians are seeded and 15 qualify to play.

The second Italian in the world rankings is Lorenzo Musetti in 18th place. He is followed by Matteo Arnaldi (30), Flavio Cobolli (31), Luciano Darderi (37), Matteo Berrettini (44), Lorenzo Sonego (48), Fabio Fognini (71) and Luca Nardi (90).

Jasmine Paolini No. 5 WTA, Top 10 unchanged



Jasmine Paolini remains at number five in the ATP rankings as the top 10 remains unchanged. Five Italians remain in the top 100. Behind the Tuscan Elisabetta Cocchiaretto who has lost her place and dropped to number 65, Lucia Bronzetti is at number 76. Martina Trevisan has moved up to number (90) while Sara Errani is now at number 96 (-2).

The last four tournaments of the year start today.



Today the last of the four Grand Slam tournaments of the year, the US Open, starts on the American hard courts. Six Italians are on the court: Musetti, Berrettini, Nardi and Dardieri for the men, Trevisan and Bronzetti for the women.

The first to take to the court is Luca Nardi at 5pm. The 21-year-old from Pesaro will meet the old Spanish tennis player R Bautista Agut.

But on Tuesday, Jannik Sinner and Jasmine Paolini will take to the court against American Mackenzie McDonald and Canadian Bianca Andreescu, respectively.

ANSA Agency ANSA Agency US Open starts, Sinner: ‘I can’t wait to play’ – Tennis – Ansa.it No. 1 on court Tuesday. Djokovic: Doping? Now clear protocols (ANSA)

Reproduction © Copyright ANSA