Tennis, Juan Martin del Potro may return to the court in 2022 in Cordoba – OA Sport

June 19, 2019. Since that day, the Argentine international tennis player has not been seen on the field Juan Martin del Potro, laureate US Open in 2009 and able to reach the third place in the world ranking just one year earlier. An injury-studded career for Tandil Tower, who has been out for two years and four months, since winning Queens in London against Denis Shapovalov Characterized by a slip that forced him to retire. Too many operations have marred his talent, but 2022 could be the year we’re happy to see him again on the pitch.

Del Potro has actually been back in training since last September in the US and plans to return to the ring for another climb attempt, this time from Number 747 in the ATP ranking. There is still no official announcement of where the South American career will start, but in recent days an interesting guide has emerged, straight from ATP Director of Cordoba Marcelo Denti

scheduled for next February. The Argentine championship can welcome the return of the champion, with Del Potro himself, who in recent weeks mentioned the possibility of participating in a tournament at home. And at the press conference to present the Challenger in Buenos Aires, Denti wanted to comment on these words.

“It is great that del Potro has included the Cordoba option in his personal agenda. We are doing our best to make this possibility possibleMarcelo Denti commented on the opportunity to watch the former world number three on red clay at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, in an interview resumed by TycSports.

Photo: La Presse