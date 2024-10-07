Tennis, Jack Draper praises Jannik Sinner’s qualities and reveals details about Cincinnati’s courts

A relationship of great respect. This was observed quite clearly The feeling between Jannik Sinner and British Jack Draper In the doubles tournament in Montreal (Canada). The Anglo-Italian duo were the heroes of a good run, reaching the quarter-finals and going no further due to Draper’s withdrawal. The British tennis player spoke about his relationship with the world No. 1 player in an interview withProfessional tennis players.

“Yannick is a great player, I certainly didn’t discover that, and above all a great person. He’s real and kind and that’s why we decided to play together. I think we are good friends, and we always support each other no matter the results. It is nice to have this spirit, even if I wish a great competition would develop between us because that would mean us being on his level“, Draper said.

“I have great respect for him, he is one of those guys who shows us the way. It was an honor to play with him, and it’s always important to be alongside the ATP No. 1“, added the Briton. Winner of the Stuttgart Championship this year by defeating Matteo Berrettini in the final, Draper showed excellent things yesterday in the match he won against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in Cincinnati..

Success that testifies to how great results can be achieved on very fast surfaces and the courses in Ohio have precisely these characteristics: “All players are used to playing on fairly slow courts. In this case it is different because it is definitely fast and in fact you see unusual errors compared to other tournaments of the season. Not everyone likes this, but for others these conditions are ideal. It may not be the best tennis in the world, but in the end the ability to take chances makes the difference“. will be a factor to consider when developing Masters1000.