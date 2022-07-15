Tennis, how is Boris Becker’s stay in prison going?

people/sports

14 July 22 / By: Giuliana Lorenzo

Former tennis player sentenced to two and a half years in prison for fraudulent bankruptcy

Boris Becker If you don’t remember, he’s in prison. Far from past titles and glories, the former tennis player was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for fraudulent bankruptcy.

Beckett is currently serving his sentence in prison Wandsworth (UK).

How is it indicated? Not exactly great according to some statements from an insider who spoke to The Sun.

Boris Becker will be treated as special: in fact, he immediately got the position of teacher of English and sports.

“You usually have to perform years of service before you get a job as a teaching assistant, because it’s seen as a privilege.”

And then:Boris Becker doesn’t exactly have the luxurious prison life he used to, but he does a better job than most prisoners.”

Becker took a risk for up to seven years but eventually the sentence was reduced for the former champion and former coach as well Novak Djokovic.

However, the tennis player always defended his innocence and, according to the judge, never regretted it.

He said on Twitter a few months ago:innocent until proven otherwise! I deny the charges and will defend myself by all legal means. I believe in the UK legal system and its agents. My team of lawyers will prove my innocence.”