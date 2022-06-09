Tennis, after 46 years the Davis Cup will return to Bologna

there Davis Cup by Rakuten Will return after 46 years Bologna You will do it elegantly. The event will be held from the 13th to the 18th of September Unipol Arena From Casalecchio From Renault It will feature four teams participating in one of the four final rounds: Argentina And the Croatia And the Italia And the Sweden . The return of the oldest international sporting competition for national teams in Bologna coincides with a historic memory. In fact, this year marks the centenary of the first participation of the Italian national team: from June 19 to 21, 1922, they faced Italy on the grass Roehampton there Great Britain . The competition and the logo were presented this morning at the headquarters Emilia region – Romania by the president Stefano Bonaccini by the chief suitable And the Angelo Benaghi surrounded by head Division So sports subordinate Presidency of the Council of Ministers And the Michel Sicioli by Managing Director Al tourism and ai Big sporting events municipality of bologna, Mattia Santori And by a captain National Italian Davis Cup, Filippo Volandri .

special guest Nicolas Petrangellicaptain of the Italian team that won a Santiago subordinate Chile in the Davis Cup in 1976. The good news that was announced is that in addition to hosting part of the tournament, the city will also host the Davis Cup, which can be admired by fans and the entire city of Bologna until June 20: from 9 to 12 there will remain on display at the Presidency of the District Emilia-Romagna and from 13 to 20 at the reception point in Welcome to Bologna in Piazza Maggiore. For the first time – and until 2024 – the group stages and knockout stages of the 2022 Davis Cup will be broadcast live by the Rakuten Finals. Sky Sports Tennis and streaming Currently. Therefore, not only the Italy group, but the possibility to follow the best matches selected from all groups of the group stage, as well as the entire final stage. Moreover, regarding the Bologna group, the opinion It will be broadcasted live RaiDue Italy matches and matches of other teams will be broadcast on a deferred basis Race the next day.