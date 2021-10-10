October 10, 2021

Tencent buys 22% of Bloober Team, author of The Medium – Nerd4.life

October 10, 2021

According to Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmed, Tencent has acquired a 22% stake in Polish developer Bloober Team. The investment amounted to $19.5 million, making the Chinese company the largest among external shareholders. The Bloober Team released games like The Medium and Blair Witch.

Team Bloober recently entered into partnership agreements with Konami and Take-Two. At the moment, unfortunately, we do not know anything about the projects in development and in particular the details of the cooperation between the Polish team and the two big video game companies. However, Konami stated that the developers will remain independent. This investment by Tencent confirms this line of thinking.


Medium: Double scene from the game

Tencent is very active in gaming investments. It bought Sumo Group for $1.3 billion, for example, and opened new offices in Los Angeles to accelerate its growth in the West.

Yet at the same time, it has lost $60 billion in value: China is tightening its grip on games more and more, and regulations are making it difficult to monetize some games.

