Ten reasons to visit Dubai in 2023 – Italiavola & Travel

Dubai never stops. The principality’s city is becoming increasingly technological and innovative, with its gastronomic, accommodation and entertainment offering being surpassed each year. For those planning a warm long weekend getaway during the winter months, for foodies looking for new culinary destinations to explore, or for those who want to return to the emirate every year to discover all the city’s gossip, here are 10 excellent reasons to add Dubai to travel to in 2020. 2023.

1- Museum of the Future: Discover what Dubai will be like in 2071 at the new elliptical museum

Considered among the “14 Most Beautiful Museums in the World” by National Geographic, the brainchild of architect Sean Keila a few months after its opening, this architectural marvel is an unforgettable symbol of the Dubai skyline. If from the outside it attracts visitors with its futuristic design, from the inside it offers a unique journey through the challenges that the world of tomorrow will face. The exterior facade features quotes from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in Arabic calligraphy while the interior rooms are dedicated to issues critical to the future, including space exploration, climate change, technological advancement, and man’s well-being.

2- Expo City Dubai: the legacy of the Expo in an innovative neighborhood centered by people

After the great success of the World Expo, the site that hosted the event has come back to life with Expo City Dubai, the city of the future that was inaugurated in October and which will continue to develop through 2023. This new area was born

With the ambition to become a global center for innovation, sustainability and entertainment and is conceived as a “green” urban planning model, aiming for zero emissions.

For those who want to relive the feelings of Expo 2020 Dubai, some of the most iconic pavilions such as Al Wasl Plaza, the Observation Tower in the Sky and the Surreal Water Mirror will continue to welcome visitors and major events.

3- New swimming pools with a view: Enjoy watching the Dubai skyline from a prime location

Dubai’s skyline is constantly evolving and thanks to new skypools, it can be observed from a vantage point. Among the recent openings not to be missed, Aura Skypool is the infinity pool with a stunning 360-degree view of Dubai’s famous neighborhoods, while it is bested by the Address Beach Resort. Either way, the panoramic view of the city leaves you breathless. For those who prefer depth, Deep Dive Dubai has already entered the Guinness Book of Records as the world’s deepest underwater swimming pool, with a height of 60 meters where thrill seekers can immerse themselves in the remains of a real underwater city.

4- Alserkal Street: Design, exhibitions and creativity in one of the most vibrant creative hubs in Dubai

Located in the industrial area of ​​Al Quoz, Alserkal Avenue is home to a growing number of contemporary art galleries, yoga and spinning studios, local cafés, and Cinema Akil, one of Dubai’s most beloved emerging arts districts, which screens independent Arthouse films. With an ever-evolving cultural offer, it is the destination not to be missed for those who love to get lost in search of inspiration. Al Serkal houses some of the most famous art galleries in Dubai, including the Leila Heller Gallery, where works by contemporary artists from the Middle East, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, and Turkey are displayed, the Castout Gallery, which represents modern and contemporary artists from Europe and the United States, and the Third Line, dedicated to contemporary artists from Middle east. Elsewhere in the city, the art gallery offering is equally interesting with the new opening of Galleria Continua inside Burj Al Arab and Gallerie Perrotin in the heart of DIFC.

5- The new destination for food lovers: The Dubai Tasting Show shines in the sky of the Michelin Guide

In June 2022, the first Michelin Guide was launched in Dubai, recognizing the city as a premium gastronomic destination. The emirate’s rich and diverse culinary scene is brimming with innovative dining experiences, hidden gems and creative menus that reflect Arabic traditions, international flavors and modern-inspired fusion cuisine. Among the many titles to be on the agenda and included in the editorial selection are also LOWE, a modern no-waste restaurant in Dubai that received the prestigious Green Star award, and Il Ristorante di Niko Romito, a corner of Italian cuisine in interior design. The Bulgari Hotel has two Michelin stars.

6- New Gastronomic Headlines: New openings awaited

With more than 200 nationalities living together in the city, Dubai Restaurant serves all cuisines from around the world. Among the eagerly awaited new openings is En Fuego, a new gastronomic concept inside Atlantis, The Palm that serves Chef Daniel García’s authentic South American cuisine, in an environment surrounded by South American graffiti artwork. From Los Angeles to the financial district of Dubai, the famous The Nice Guy has opened its office in one of the coolest districts of the city where it will be possible to order popular dishes such as the Nice Guy Burger and Molinari’s Meatballs, as well as new dishes designed for the most demanding customers in Dubai. Headed by Chef Reef Osman, winner of the Chef Award in the Top 50 Restaurants in the Middle East and North Africa 2022, Hoe Lee Kow is a highly anticipated and funky Korean-inspired restaurant that will welcome guests to Hotel Indigo Dubai.

7- Hotel openings: In Dubai, the hospitality offering is constantly evolving

The most anticipated opening is undoubtedly the new Atlantis, The Royal Resort & Residences in early 2023. Featuring 795 rooms and 102 suites spread over 43 floors, it will also feature a massive 90-meter rooftop infinity pool and fine dining restaurants helmed by world-renowned chefs.

Moving to Dubai Marina, the Vida Hotel and Residences – Dubai Marina Yacht Club will offer waterfront rooms and apartments, while for those who just can’t let go of the shimmering view of the Downtown Dubai skyline and Dubai Creek, there is Address Grand Creek Harbour. With luxurious rooms and suites with contemporary furnishings, impeccable service, and a comprehensive spa and wellness center, it is the perfect place for a relaxing stay. The opening of the NH Dubai The Palm, which is being developed, is also eagerly awaited

Over 14 floors, with brightly decorated rooms, period furniture, and fun decorations. Once again, One&Only One Zabeel Resort & Private Homes offers a luxury resort in the city designed in the shape of a skyscraper with two towers connected by a panoramic walkway suspended one hundred meters above the ground.

8- Events all year round: The SOLE DBX music festival takes place in December

Dubai hosts major events that have become a staple of the annual calendar such as Art Dubai in March, the Dubai Food Festival in April, or Design Week in November. In December, for street fashion and music lovers, the city will come alive with the SOLE DBX music festival that celebrates street culture with live performances, conferences, workshops, performances, sports tournaments, and more. A great event that brings together music, art and the world of sneaker, with more than 80 brands from across the region and the world.

9- Escape to the desert: the new lavish Terra Solis and “The Nest” by Sonara

There is plenty of time until June 2023 to experience the new Terra Solis Dubai, an adults-only camping experience brought to the emirate city by the team that created the popular electronic music festival Tomorrowland. Spread over an area of ​​371,000 square metres, this exclusive desert oasis offers the perfect blend of exquisite accommodations, music and entertainment in a festive setting.

Those who prefer to experience the more intimate side of the desert can treat themselves to a romantic getaway in one of the 14 “nests” of “The Nest” of Sonara. The experience includes accommodation in eco-friendly luxury tents, ultra-fine dining and the chance to have a magical breakfast as dawn breaks over the Dubai Conservation Reserve.

10- Unexpected Dubai: An adventurous weekend getaway in Hatta

Staying on the theme of luxury, Hatta Dome Park has reopened to guests, offering visitors an immersive experience in the heart of the Hajar Mountain range. Suitable for couples, families and groups who want to take a break in nature and enjoy the great outdoors, surrounded by a wonderful panoramic view. Like other lodging options available, it is located near Hatta Wadi Hub, where adventurers can enjoy a variety of activities, from kayaking to hiking and biking on dirt trails. After a day of sports, you can end the day with a private barbecue and spend the evening under the stars.