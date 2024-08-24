Temptation Island, the first report on Diandra and Valerio has arrived!

The first couple of the new Temptation Island release was announced yesterday, August 23: Diandra and Valerio. The first report about them has already appeared!

A new TV season will start in September and one of the shows that the audience is most looking forward to is the new version of it. temptation islandAfter months of rumors and postponements, the reality show has finally hosted the real-life emotions. Filippo Bisceglia He will be back Canal5 With new heroes, ready to tell their journey to the feelings. And just hours after the announcement of first couple From the new edition, Diandra and ValerioThe first one has already appeared. Report them.

Temptation Island, the first report on Diandra and Valerio appears

Just yesterday, Friday, August 23, was The first new couple on Temptation Islandformat da Diandra and ValerioBut after a few hours the first rumors began to spread about them and the first appeared. a reportAfter the introduction video of the two heroes went viral, the web took to social media and the first rumors appeared.

The first rashness reveals that Diandra will be friends with Manuela Arcuri.So much so that the latter celebrated her birthday at her club. The indiscretion was reported by Alessandro Rosica, who writes on the Internet that Deandra You have a place in the Prati area of ​​Rome and there is Manuela Arcuri He was celebrating his birthday.

While the recklessness was on Deandra He will look completely innocent, as one of them appeared. a report We are Valerio And on his true position as a Latin lover and seducer. This time it was Deianira Marzano who reported the gossip on Instagram: a user who asked to remain anonymous revealed that Valerio is her ex-boyfriend who has been accused of cheating on her several times.:

“Dark Goddess is my name. But I want to tell you that V. and D., the first couple on Temptation Island, are my ex-boyfriends. And I can assure you that he filled them all with horns.“

Temptation Island, Diandra and Valerio, the first heroes of the reality show!

In the introductory video for the first pair of temptation island, Diandra and Valerio They immediately came out with their arguments. It was she who wrote to the program’s editorial team. DeandraWho said that? Valerio They have been engaged ever since. Seven and a half years And who have been living together for many years. She is a veterinarian and an entrepreneur. Valerio He is a state employee.

Why? Deandra Have you decided to write for the show? It seems so, he says. Valerio He decided to put you in front of a difficult choice and he doesn’t want to listen to the reasons:

“He wants me to leave Rome and my activities, and follow him to live in Brindisi, where his family is and where he can keep his job. He tells me that a sandwich by the sea and a walk in the rain are enough. I am not of “two hearts and a hut”. And he is not, because I have taken him on my friends’ 50-metre boats, and he does not seem to despise this way of life. I am convinced that I will not give up my activities…”

