Temptation Island, Shooting Order Coming? Friend Has Something to Do With It

temptation islandIs the editorial team about to take action? This time there will be a friend. Here’s what happened in the last few hours.

The well-known program Channel 5 He’s back and he’s already there Which makes viewers talk a lot. This time there is speculation that there may be a real fire brewing for her boyfriend. But what happens? Of course, in the first episode that aired on Thursday, June 27, we saw it all. The two absolute champions were friends, Leno and Toni. They are respectively engaged to Alicia and Jenny, but they don’t seem too inclined to continue their love story.

at least, According to what we saw on TV, Lino Came very close to urgenta beautiful blonde temptress, completely unlike his current girlfriend. It seems that this one has suffered a lot from what she saw. Not only did she cry, despair and scream, but she also decided to call the confrontation fire.

But the first time, Her boyfriend, Leno He decided not to attend. Point to host Filippo Bisciglia He decided to show the viewers what he was doing in the village and it seems he is still getting used to it NonsenseIn short, after seeing the first fire, his girlfriend Alicia asked for the comparison again, and now we just have to wait and see if she accepts it or not at next week’s taping.Speaking of Leno, here you will find the first report on him). Anyway, let’s find out which friend can get a decisive measure.

Temptation IslandMeasure soon? Any friend will participate

I Fiance Which could be the subject of action in the coming weeks in particular. Tony. The latter made some very important confessions regarding his history with Jenny. He admitted, in fact, that he always had a double life and that he hid this side from his girlfriend. He then introduces himself as a kind of Mr. Hyde who literally transforms himself. In short, words that shocked his girlfriend.

Now, we just have to wait to find out how Their journey to the feelings will continue.. Meanwhile, a report has arrived from rumor expert, Deianira Marzano. The latter published a story on her personal page on the social networking site Instagram, in which she showed this, immediately after the program Channel 5 It started, Her boyfriend Tony He was announcing himself by playing in different places. Moreover, he himself admitted that he has always worked abroad as a DJ. Anyway, an anonymous user asked: “But does he know he can’t do evenings or do different things?

The editorial team must take necessary action.” We don’t know the specific regulations and it’s not clear if they can do this before the end of the program. Organizing eveningsWe’ll just have to wait and see if a potential move is just around the corner. Of course, the episodes have already been recorded, but that doesn’t mean they can’t still make any changes.