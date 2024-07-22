Temptation Island, Karina Casella Asphalt Lino

Karina Casella He continues to voice his opinion on social media, firing off comments via Instagram videos. This time the target of her controversial energy is one of her friends who, for better or worse, was a great hero of the reality show. temptation island Driven by Filippo Bisceglia Which prompts the competing couples to engage in understanding their true feelings. We are talking about Leno who entered the program alongside him. Alicia Who accused him of infidelity and immaturity and who confirmed all his girlfriend’s fears and even exceeded all expectations. On his journey Lino He enjoyed himself, “tested himself”, celebrated and came close to two singles, with one of them, urgent The relationship grew, so much so that in the last episode the two seemed very close before Leno was literally dragged into the fire, after sending four requests to the sender, and his official girlfriend dumped him immediately, not before a huge outburst.









But let’s get back to Karina Casella, why did she also dump Leno from Temptation Island? For what reason? And what did he say?

“I would like to remind the children, especially some of them, like Lino, that when the cameras are there, everything is beautiful, because Girls have to get close to them and get close to them, that’s the game.But these men should not forget that if they had met these girls in a context without cameras, in normal life, they would never have looked after them! I would like to remember that. In case anyone actually believes this “These girls might actually be interested in them.”









Some words that go straight to the point to remind us that the seducers and seducers exist because they get paid to put the relationships of the couples who participate to the (difficult) test and who are already more than shaken. It is a “diabolical” mechanism that serves to inflame tensions and highlight facts that, in some cases, are probably already obvious, but we do not want, for one reason or another, to be able to see.









For good experts, and not only Leno, a few words should be enough, and also for the public to look with a critical eye at the dynamics that are still very interesting between the viewers, based on the great ratings that Temptation Island manages every week. To bring it home and which certainly crowns the sovereign program of the summer season of 2024.