Temptation Island 9 asks Alessandro Otera after seeing very powerful photos of Jessica Machirone setting fire and the two go out separate: Twists up after confrontation

Fifth appointment of Temptation Island 9 Ansar witnessed Jessica Maccheroni NS Alessandro Oterres. After the second fire comparison Federico Rasa NS Floriana Angelica who came out withFor the other couple, it was a different turn.

approach Jessica to the tempting David Basolo She immediately put her boyfriend in crisis, who had meanwhile been linked to the song Carlotta. However, the latest videos regarding Jessica bring Alessandro To order instant ignition to compare with it, very close to the song David.

In fact, the girl went so far as to sleep with her David, In his room and in his bed, they exchange cuddles and caresses and rub himself. The next day, Jessica The solo exchanged several kisses (not filmed by the cameras). So his behavior was paid دفع Alessandro to request an interview.

through the fire, Alessandro He accused his fiancée of constantly seeking physical contact with, not with, others. At the same time, Jessica She said she was completely indifferent to her suffering Alessandro. The boy was angry, no doubt about her detached attitude.

to me Jessica, all angry Alessandro It was not because she felt for her, but because of the pride of a wounded man. He admitted that he had always loved her, but the feeling was waning, especially in the face of those pictures.

Then the two decided by mutual agreement to go out on their own, realizing that their feeling was no longer there.

Alessandro He also wanted to meet the bachelor Carlotta, who revealed to her that she is single and wants to go out with her. The girl seemed excited and ready to start dating him.

also Jessica wanted to meet DavidBut the boy explained that now she needs to be alone and get help from friends and relatives to rebuild her life.