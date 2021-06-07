TEMPORALS RISKS AGAIN Until Friday, then the situation is getting better





And if unstable conditions turn on and off, they will keep us company Until the end of next week.

starting from Wednesday 9 June, However, this phenomenon will become less prevalent and will appear mainly along mountainous regions in the afternoon.

Here is the situation envisioned by the American model of central watches Thursday 10 June:

There is a high pressure of the Azores still unbalanced in the west, with the introduction of Moderately cold and unstable air from the northeast in the peninsula. This will be a reason Thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and evening which will affect some areas of the peninsula.

The second map shows us the total expected rainfall in Italy Between 14 and 20 on Wednesday 9 June:

I My time will be more present in Alps, Prielps, Ligurian Apennines and the interior in the south-central, from Lazio to the south, with encroachments along the Tyrrhenian side, on the Gulf of Taranto and eastern Sicily. In all other regions we will have good enough weather without certain phenomena.

This is the forecast rain map 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 10:

Afternoon and evening thunderstorms over the Alps, Prielps, Apennine Liguria, Calabria and eastern Sicily. In all other regions, the weather is fairly good with a low risk of phenomena.

IFinally, the expected situation of Friday 11 June, Always Between 2 pm and 8 pm:

Thunderstorms over the Alps, Prealps, Piedmont, Ligurian Apennines, and the interior of the center and south with some trespassing along the coasts. In other regions phenomena are less likely.

