November 13, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Temperatures drop, they also fall below average, and the risk of freezing in the north. Below are the expected maximum and minimum values ​​«3B Meteo

Temperatures drop, they also fall below average, and the risk of freezing in the north. Below are the expected maximum and minimum values ​​«3B Meteo

Karen Hines November 13, 2022 2 min read
reading time
1 minute 15 seconds
Temperatures drop, and we'll also drop below average
Temperatures drop, and we’ll also drop below average

Italy enters a more autumnal phase because of Continental currents coming from Eastern Europe. It’s not a real cold intrusion As you would expect from a month NovemberDefinitely not new to episodes even in winter, but There will be hypothermia And locally we can also end up being below average, albeit a bit. Also expected Some frost is back, is not widespread, in the northern plains, especially in the northwest at the beginning of the week. So let’s see how the next few days go.

Sunday temperature: More slight thermal depression along the Adriatic and in the far south of the peninsula with the lowest mean locally. The western and northern regions are somewhat aligned with this period.

Maximum temperatures on Sunday
Maximum temperatures on Sunday

Monday temperature: Slight warmers in the far south, local lows in Campania, Lazio, Abruzzo, Umbria and Marche with elevations even below average, albeit slightly. Online values ​​elsewhere

Maximum temperatures on Monday
Maximum temperatures on Monday

Tuesday temperatureModerately low bottoms in the north and in the central valleys with the possibility of frost on the lower Piedmont plain. Lower-than-average elevations in the northwest, stable in the rest of the north, recovering slightly in the central south with values ​​slightly above average in Sardinia.

Minimum temperatures Tuesday (sunrise)
Minimum temperatures Tuesday (sunrise)
Tuesday maximum temperatures
Tuesday maximum temperatures

Coming days: A slight rise in temperatures in both the maximum and minimum values, especially in the north but with values ​​that generally fall within the averages. A slight above-average rise is likely in the south and on the islands due to southerly winds relative toApproach some disorders.

Follow us on Google News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Pumpkin seeds are good for the heart and beyond, here are the ‘male problems’ that you solve in a nutshell

November 12, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

What would a 3,000-year-old man look like? Experts have created a prototype and the result is really ridiculous »ILMETEO.it

November 12, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

With a private jet to discuss the fight against climate change. 400 planes arrive in Egypt to attend the UN COP27 . Conference

November 12, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

New conflict over migrants, French foreign minister: “Meloni’s methods are unacceptable. If it continues there will be consequences”

November 13, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Tax wedge, government study cut: Urso’s proposal

November 13, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Evolution and success numbers

November 13, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Temperatures drop, they also fall below average, and the risk of freezing in the north. Below are the expected maximum and minimum values ​​«3B Meteo

November 13, 2022 Karen Hines