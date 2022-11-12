Temperatures drop, they also fall below average, and the risk of freezing in the north. Below are the expected maximum and minimum values ​​«3B Meteo

reading time

Temperatures drop, and we’ll also drop below average

Italy enters a more autumnal phase because of Continental currents coming from Eastern Europe. It’s not a real cold intrusion As you would expect from a month NovemberDefinitely not new to episodes even in winter, but There will be hypothermia And locally we can also end up being below average, albeit a bit. Also expected Some frost is back, is not widespread, in the northern plains, especially in the northwest at the beginning of the week. So let’s see how the next few days go.

Sunday temperature: More slight thermal depression along the Adriatic and in the far south of the peninsula with the lowest mean locally. The western and northern regions are somewhat aligned with this period.

Maximum temperatures on Sunday

Monday temperature: Slight warmers in the far south, local lows in Campania, Lazio, Abruzzo, Umbria and Marche with elevations even below average, albeit slightly. Online values ​​elsewhere

Maximum temperatures on Monday

Tuesday temperatureModerately low bottoms in the north and in the central valleys with the possibility of frost on the lower Piedmont plain. Lower-than-average elevations in the northwest, stable in the rest of the north, recovering slightly in the central south with values ​​slightly above average in Sardinia.

Minimum temperatures Tuesday (sunrise)

Tuesday maximum temperatures

Coming days: A slight rise in temperatures in both the maximum and minimum values, especially in the north but with values ​​that generally fall within the averages. A slight above-average rise is likely in the south and on the islands due to southerly winds relative toApproach some disorders.

