Temperature Weather – Temperatures are lower since the start of the week but not everywhere, news for everyone at the weekend. Maps « 3B Weather

Noah French February 19, 2024 2 min read
Time to study
1 minute, 35 seconds
The temperature has been dropping since Monday
A subtropical anticyclone It continues to bring above average temperatures not only for Italy, but for most of the countryCentral Western Europe. Without a general replacement of the air mass, we cannot return to the mean, but the models give us more than a signal of change, and have now confirmed that it will gradually bring us back to the mean. First down It was already expected At the beginning of the week By Cold air front (not very cold, let alone) it flows down the peninsula. Immediately after Streams flow from four South And they will expect the arrival of one Deep Atlantic trench This will lead to fresh reduction from northern and western regions. Generally, we should all be back on average by the end of the week and early next week. But in the meantime Let's look at some value For the next few days:

Temperatures are Tuesday: Minimum temperatures drop slightly in central and north but frosts are not expected except occasionally in the plains. In the northeast, the maximum increases slightly in Emilia Romagna, Campania. Elsewhere the values ​​fall within the mean.

Maximum temperature on Tuesday
Temperature on Wednesday: Minimum temperatures drop slightly further in central and northern areas, although frosts may be weak in the Po Valley. High, average only south with Sicily.

Maximum temperature on Wednesday
Temperature Thursday: Minimums increase in the center and north, maximums in the northwest and generally decrease in the north, they are above average and generally milder in the rest of the peninsula. A slight decrease is expected only in Campania.

Maximum temperature on Thursday
Temperature Friday: minimum yet generally above average everywhere. Maximums still fall above average over the central Tyrrhenian Sea and Sardinia.

Maximum temperature on Friday
Next days: Average incremental return across all regions on Sunday or beginning of week.

The concentration of pollutants in your area will vary depending on current and forecasted weather conditions. To find out the pollution rate, check our air quality maps, always updated >> Air Quality.

