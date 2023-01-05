Telepass, the new function changes everything: from today it will be possible to do it in one click

Big news coming for Telepass which from today introduces a new click-to-click functionality: here’s what it’s all about and how it will change the lives of users of the famous toll giant.

January of the news Telepass Which never ceases to impress with the commitment it makes to its customers: offering services before Mobility Promoted by the cartoon giant Since 2023 it can boast of a significant expansion.

In fact, it will be possible to access an important series of services like payments Parkingfollower kind of trainsfrom the taxi, from Train and other public transportation. In addition, a special payment service will be available fuelCar Rental Partial commuting, ski pass payments and motorbike rentals at home.

It will also be possible, through the circuit bit hoppingAnd the Rental of scooters, electric bikes and electric scooters as well. Bit Mobility, for those who are not aware of it, is very widespread and can be found at Bari, Palermo, Florence and many other cities Italian: The site has a complete list of regions.

But you may be wondering how to take advantage of all these unique services? Thanks to an app that Telepass has booked for its customers, neatly tied to the graphic giant. A world of utilities at hand click: Let’s see in detail how it works and how to get the most out of it.

Telepass: This is the app that changes everything for you

Therefore, Bit Mobility provides various vehicles, from e-bikes and e-scooters to the widespread scooters, passing through the rental of small mobility vehicles. Those who are already Telepass customers will be able to launch the Telepass app, which is designed for both IOS and Android platforms.

Once you have chosen the type of service from those mentioned above, it will be sufficient to locate it on the map The nearest vehicle is free and unlocked to be able to use it immediately. Will be allowed Trading is the area of ​​competence of Bit Mobility: It can be identified without problems or effort through a map that appear in the application. At the end of use, it will be necessary to leave the used vehicle within the aforementioned area.

In this regard, it is necessary Park the car in a place where it will not cause any obstruction to traffic and do not pose a danger to other road users. I am numerous Parking spaces are available without having to pay One euro, marked with blue or white stripes. Aldo AgostinelliTelepass chief marketing and consumer sales officer said he’s excited about the initiative, which is seen as a Expand selection in a domain Mobility sharing City: Step to Go, with clicks.