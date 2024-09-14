Teatro delle Albe arrives in the United States with Dante’s “Fedeli d’Amore”

After Argentina, Philadelphia and New York were the two US cities affected by the project in January. “Dante in the Five Continents“with offer “The believer in love” and other events created to give voice to the supreme poet and demonstrate the universality of his story. The initiative edited by Marco Martinelli H Ermanna Montanari, Presented in the United States with the support of the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Italian Cultural Institute of New York, the ATER Foundation, the Emilia-Romagna Region, the University of Pennsylvania, and the Teatro delle Alpe/Teatro Ravenna. ; in collaboration with the Consulate General of Italy in Philadelphia and New York, Com.It.Es, the Italian-American Playwrights Project, and Casa Italiana Zerilli Marimò NYU.

A Philadelphia The show premiered at the Prince Theater, the prestigious Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts (Pennsylvania Living Arts) at the University of Pennsylvania (20-21 January). Martinelli and Montanari will also be guests of the University’s Department of Italian Studies for a series of classes and seminars on Dante and the poetics of the company, as well as Meets Audience at the Annenberg Center (January 19).

A New York Martinelli and Montanari, plus the show. Believers of love A workshop entitled Dante at La Mama Theater – One of the most important stages of experimentation and avant-garde in contemporary international theatre – they have brought meetings and performances to the Italian Cultural Institute and Casa Italiana Zerilli Marimò/NYU.

“The first week I spent in Philadelphia was very rich and exciting,” say the two artistic directors, “and was spent between workshops, meetings and a deep union with the audience through two evenings of believers in love.” An experience also recounted by Mauro Calcagno in an interview with Penn Today, “It was an immersive experience,” the professor said. “When you’re in an Albee performance you’re in another world: They’re not just performing an opera or reading aloud a text you know, they’re performing something really special.