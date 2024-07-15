Taylor Swift vs Coldplay, from earnings to audiences to VIPs: Here’s who won

“I think about Bad playTheir latest album is a concept. “I would like to do something like this one day,” said a very young girl in 2008. Taylor SwiftShe was not yet the pop queen we all know today, and she revealed in an interview that she loved “Viva la vida,” Coldplay’s dedication album. Sixteen years later, the American pop star finds himself stealing the spotlight from the band that has sold 100 million copies. In terms of media coverage, the ultimate Italian challenge between Taylor Swift with her shows at the San Siro stadium in Milan and Coldplay with their concerts at the Olimpico in Rome has undoubtedly been won by the former. The 34-year-old “Cruel Summer” voice arrived on Saturday night at the Meazza, where she also performed last night, with her record-breaking “Eras Tour”, which after having grossed more than a billion dollars in 60 dates in the United States last year, has already doubled the figure with the shows in Europe, where it has invaded the news reports, newspaper pages, websites, social networks and the entire media world, although Chris Martin and his companions at the Olimpico, where they performed on Friday and Saturday and where they will return to perform again tonight and again tomorrow, managed to sell many tickets. In Milan there were a total of 128 thousand fans at Swift’s (although those left outside the San Siro, in the true sense of the word, the pop hero could have added at least a third date), in Rome at the British band there were 260 thousand.

