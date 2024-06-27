Taylor Swift, here’s how to be front row at the concert: ‘Speeds’ are taking place now (but be careful, nothing is official)

Outside the M5 motorway in San Siro, where two of the pop star’s dates will take place, some strange advertisements have appeared in recent days. “We will meet every day at the following times for admission to Telegram groups that will form an electronic queue,” we read on A4 sheets of paper.





The undisputed queen of international pop Taylor Swift He will come to Milan with “Tour of the Ages“, the European leg of the amazing, record-breaking tour. Between ticket sales, rising GDPs in the countries he visits, and fan amnesia, the pop star is expected to be here. In Italy on July 13 and 14 For two sold-out dates at Milan’s San Siro Stadium. And here specifically people Swifties (Not to be confused with cloths that pick up dust) It is organized as best as possible for the management of the kindergarten.

An informal and clearly unauthorized initiative. Some strange advertisements have appeared outside the M5 motorway at San Siro in recent days. “We will meet every day at the following times for admission to Telegram groups that will form an electronic queue,” we read on A4 sheets. The schedules, which appear in the center of the black-and-white drawings, are a “sign” of an amazing organization that would be the envy of post offices and municipal offices. “See you at the M5 exit at San Siro at 12-16-21. We ask everyone to adhere to these rules with mutual respect and common sense.” You got it right. As a form of appeal, Fans will have to come with their ID starting today and 3 times a day. So as not to lose priority access to the gates.

Social media was clearly divided immediately, between those who don’t live in Milan and are clearly unable to get to the stadium days before the match and those who value remote management instead. Gone are the days when we used to camp in a tent to reserve a place and have the number written in marker on our hand (here we also play at home with the live performances of Laura Pausini, Vasco Rossi or Ligabue). If the regulation in Italy starts about 15 days before, But in Argentina, some fans decided to stand in line 5 months in advance. After all, going to a concert should be fun and entertaining (not stressful and anxious). Therefore, we advise you not to fall into the trap of these unofficial initiatives! Good party!