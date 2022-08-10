Tax investigation, Trump won’t answer questions – North America

Donald Trump He arrived at the New York Attorney General’s office, where he will be questioned under oath by Attorney General Letitia James as part ofInvestigation of tax returns From the Trump Organization. The American media reported this. But the former president said in a statement that he would not answer questions “based on the rights granted by the US Constitution to every citizen” and then criticize the attorney general.

“I didn’t do anything wrong — I declare — which is why after five years of investigation, federal, state and local governments, along with fake news, haven’t found anything,” Trump says, according to James by launching a campaign trail. Against him, his family, and his community. “He created a political platform and made a career out of attacking me and my company,” Trump adds, speaking of a “politically motivated witch hunt.”

It is appealing the Fifth Amendment, which allows you not to testify against yourself with a New York attorney. “I was once asked: ‘If you are innocent why would you invoke the Fifth Amendment?’ Now I know the answer – make clear – when your family, your company and all the people in your orbit become targets of a baseless politically motivated witch hunt, you have no other choice – Trump highlights – If I had any doubts about, those have been eliminated By raiding the FBI two days before filing. I have no other choice because the current administration and many prosecutors in this country have lost their morals.”

The billionaire is being investigated for his companies, because he may have inflated the values ​​of his assets to get better financial conditions. The former president commented on the Truth Social last night: “In New York City tonight. Tomorrow I will meet the racist Attorney General of New York, in order to continue the largest witch hunt in US history.” “My big company and I are under attack from all sides. Banana Republic!”

A potentially crucial turning point for judicial events that will concern Trump, which comes at a particularly sensitive moment for the businessman and former president of the United States after a few days of searching by the FBI at his Mar-a-Lago residence in search of documents that Trump may have taken with him after Leave the White House.

The former president has already in the past agreed to testify, but in this specific case he has repeatedly shown reluctance, The New York Times asserts, to the point where he has been able to delay the filing so far considered essential to the results of the inheritance investigations. The history of the billionaire and his family, specifically the family company, the well-known Trump Organization.

The FBI prevented Donald Trump’s employees and lawyers from approaching and watching “the raid on Mar-a-Lago. Everyone was asked to leave the property,” the agents “wanted to be alone without a witness to find out what they were doing. They took, or, I hope not, present evidence.” Donald Trump says so. “Why did they insist that there was no one? There was no raid on Obama or Clinton despite their big differences,” he adds.

Among Trump’s supporters and allies, the Mar-a-Lago spy hypothesis is making its way. And here comes the belief that in the former president’s house there was a “traitor” who would have reported information to the FBI, and thus would be behind the attack of the FBI agents. They argue that the mole would have passed on to the FBI information and evidence about what was actually on Mar-a-Lago.

