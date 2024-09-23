Tax Fly Simplified Declaration Chosen by 1 in 2 Citizens – News

Issue the new simplified pre-filled declaration. According to the first data provided by the Tax Authority, more than 50% of the forms already returned to the tax authorities have been sent in the new simplified way, which guides the user to an easier path and frequently used words. Of the 730 simplified ones, more than 4 out of 10 were accepted by citizens without modifications. The deadline for submission, set for next Monday, September 30, is one week away.

The Revenue Agency reminds us that as of this year, those who meet the requirements for filing 730 can choose, as an alternative to the traditional method, the new simplified compilation of information presentation within an interface without fields and icons and easier to navigate. In this case, the system automatically inserts the data into the form, as it has been validated or merged/modified by the taxpayer.

From the initial assessment, more than half of the 730 people were sent in a simplified way, or 52%. Looking again at the simplified 730 figure, 42% were accepted as prepared by the tax office.

To consult and submit your form, you must access the application available on the agency’s website via Spid, electronic identity card (Cie) or national services card (Cns). The possibility of “delivering” your declaration to a family member or a trusted person remains: it is possible to activate the qualification directly online in your reserved area, by sending a certified email or by submitting a request at any of the agency’s offices. The 730 previously collected must be sent by September 30, 2024; an additional month for the income form, the deadline for which is October 31.

