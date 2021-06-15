Tax bills: Towards a financial truce until September

Prevent foreclosure and tax billing It can be extended until the 1st of September. This is the hypothesis that the government and parliament are working on to extend the financial truce until the end of the summer.

There is still room for debate regarding the impressive payment, on August 2, of 16 installments to those who have already delivered the volumes and who have accepted the payment. But it has benefited from the blockade since March. Regarding the latter group, Deputy Economy Minister Castelli said it is possible.

The Deputy Minister of Economy said: “The government is thinking of easing a large number, like the number we are talking about, of premiums that are clearly accumulating and we are thinking of easing them a little more,” Laura Castelli, speaking at the webinar promoted by Sole 24 Ore “Any Tax for the Future”. He adds: “There are no promises, but there is ongoing and detailed work in this regard.”

The extension was also discussed during a series of summits at Mise, where participants had also realized that it was impossible to interfere with the premium requested by the revenue agency in conjunction with collection.

After the Supreme Court withdrew from the Supreme Court, the debate opened about the mechanism of the bonus going to the Revenue Agency. At the CGIL conference, the director of the agency urged the reform of the group with these words: “It does not work,” said Ernesto Maria Ruffini, “even if the revenue has tripled since it became public – he added – 3 to 9 billion years ago.”

The head of the agency also spoke about the issue of tax evasion, which again became a focus during the health emergency. As is known, health is public in Italy. “Indecent,” is the word Ruffini used to describe evasion: “It is an unequal struggle and we are just scratching it.” So here’s the idea of ​​dusting off an instrument that was abolished with the advent of the Yellow-Green government and was feared by a segment of the citizenry: This.

On the political front, the League’s voices are heard calling for an automatic credit cancellation system after 5 years. At this point, however, the opposition of the Democratic Labor Party and Liu arrived.

