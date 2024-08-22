Tax bills, failed to cancel. 60% of Neapolitans no longer pay after three installments

For them Tax bills, quinquies cancellation coming . The quarter did not raise as much as had been hoped, because it provided too short a time frame for paying the first installments and too large amounts, and because it involved a very strong trap: missing the deadline was enough to lose all the installments. Interest. There are many taxpayers who found themselves neglected. Only in Naples and its province we are talking about 60%. “A huge amount of taxpayers who had problems paying their cancelled premiums last year.” Julianna DiCaprio accountant and president of Ampi (Association of Small and Medium Enterprises) in Casoria. “Many taxes have been excluded, both because of the deadline of June 30 and because of the type of tax,” he continues. Evasion is still very high. Whether at the time of assessment or at the time of collection. Therefore, the government decided to prepare a scrap quarter to overcome the scrap quarter limits. To give taxpayers more time and include more types of taxes.

Thus, redesigning scrapping to suit taxpayers. The discount should be such that it encourages citizens to pay. Often, enforcement actions are used to induce taxpayers to pay their due taxes as well. “However,” the accountant adds, “taxpayers also resort to legal action because they are aware that they will receive Documents prior to collection, So, with the addition of late fees and fines, they have no incentive to pay. It seems that the only path to opposition is.” So the new quintets should be created in this case Incentive either in terms of extended time or discounts “Taxpayers allow the state to recover even what it cannot collect through collection and which, sometimes, it cannot even recover through enforcement proceedings,” because “it often notifies the assessed assets, and therefore, with appeal and opposition, you can even avoid paying,” DiCaprio concludes.

Deputy Minister of Economy Maurizio Leo He also held a meeting with the ANC (National Association of Accountants) which issued a memorandum assessing the possibility of a new amnesty. The memorandum stated that “with the aim of establishing Pathways to Taxpayer Support The possibility of reopening the facilitated tariffs (fourth cancellation) was discussed as well as introducing a new institution such as a possible fifth cancellation. Only in Naples last year were they presented. About 100,000 cancellation requests. A “deferred payment” of a maximum of 72 monthly installments was envisaged, which is almost a state loan. But it was a law that concealed pitfalls. Starting from the trap of payments: just one unpaid installment was enough to cancel the entire cancellation process with the expiry of all interest. The debt, with just one supervision, would have returned to the original debt, including fines and interest. And that is exactly what happened, because if the government had started last year claiming victory with the flood of requests to join the Stability Law, in a few months, and in few installments, with the first difficulties we were back at square one. The taxes that could have been canceled, the ones that saved the most, were the treasury taxes such as VAT and IRBIV. For the fines only interest was saved. It is to be hoped that the five-fold claims will also take into account other cases.