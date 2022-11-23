Taurus, fickle and fickle couple: your horoscope for today, Wednesday, November 23

Blackbeard’s Horoscope today, Wednesday, November 23

Aries. 21/3 – 20/4

A strange day for free-spirited types like you, today’s work is all about self-reflection, we’re really not talking about great initiatives. Locked desires and feelings in your soul, you are not ready to reveal your secrets, and therefore you are not going to do it.

ox. 21/4 – 20/5

A moody and fickle couple with the Moon in opposition: they are saved from quarrels by the divine intervention of friends… man or planet. The environment around you affects mood. Yes to travel and travel, a change of scenery today is good for you.

twins. 21/5 – 21/6

Workaholic Moon, work is the leitmotif of the day as well because the current situation puts your flexibility and creativity to the test. Solving business complexities or dealing with complex problems can become a passion!

cancer. 22/6 – 22/7

A very gentle Moon, Neptune and Jupiter, for a lucky day entirely devoted to love, in defiance of your opposite and overly critical Pluto. It’s time for kids to find important points of reference in you and never stop dreaming.

Lion. 23/7 – 23/8

Today promises to be hard. Calling stars is about trying to resolve situations calmly, avoiding jumping to hasty conclusions. As a family, you run the risk of clashing over topics where you know full well you’re wrong.

Bakr. 24/8 – 22/9

Quiet couple, to feel good together, there is no need to go to the tropics or to a stimulating city, you just need to share everyday life. In a loving pack, you can also include puppies and four-legged friends, true comforters of lonely hearts.

Weight scale. 9/23 – 10/22

Love for one’s neighbor, including for partners and family, is expressed in the gestures and concerns of everyday life; You don’t need words, but facts. The stars focus attention on finances, work, volunteering, and support for those in need.

The scorpion. 10/23 – 11/22

With the exception of Saturn, the Moon in the sign receives only positive aspects. If you avoid overdoing it, any program will work wonders for you. The short trip promises to be romantic and exhilarating. Autumnal scents and landscapes warm the heart.

Sagittarius. 11/23 – 12/21

Wednesday is dim, blame the moon still in the twelfth house, while Neptune makes you sluggish with a squaring. Love your family, but don’t take it for granted: Stainless vibes are your roots.

Capricorn. 12/22 – 1/20

Moments of understanding with friends, who understand the nuances of your personality, well hidden under the hard and effective shell. The planets exert a benevolent influence on your acquaintances. Complete harmony with the environment.

Aquarium. 1/21 – 2/19

A day with a side moon. The white lady, high in the sky and square, makes you dream of the impossible, and then leaves you feeling humiliated and frustrated. Busy at home: If you’ve been renovating furniture, today everything happened to make room for new purchases.

fish. 20/2 – 20/3

Being abroad brings you luck, from studying to finding a new job. The sage who looks beyond, open to other cultures, citizen of the world. The dream takes you far away and slowly creates reality, a journey in fantasy shared with your loved one.

