Monday, October 7, 2024
Taurus and Scorpio are on their honeymoon, Sagittarius is daring, and Cancer is meditating. Capricorn? Bring order

By: Lorelei Reese

to’constellations to Tuesday, October 8, 2024. The Sun is in Libra, where Mercury is also located. Venus is in Scorpio. Mars in Cancer and Jupiter in Gemini. The retrograde movements continue: Saturn in Pisces, Uranus in Taurus, and Pluto in Capricorn. The moon is in Sagittarius. An eventful and sometimes turbulent period, a few moments of reflection on a person’s love life break the enthusiasm. Increased commitments at work, new energy overcomes fatigue.

Horoscopes for the week: Growth opportunities for Cancer, new connections for Aries and Aquarius. Who goes up and who goes down?

Horoscopes for October 2024, relaunch month: Watch out for the Moon and retrograde Jupiter. Returns from the past create chaos and new perspectives

Today’s tip is: «Prioritize your needs».

Signs fire Thinking about relationships, there are difficult decisions to be made that cause some anxiety. that Terra They feel tired, work and feelings bring thoughts. For signsThe song It is time for a newfound awareness: confidence in our own means and the desire to fly. thatwaterFinally, they dream, and there is a desire to correct the mistakes of the past, thus focusing on new perspectives.

LIGO predictions for Tuesday, October 8, 2024. What happens to the signs of fire, earth, air, and water.

“The health situation is catastrophic”

