July 16, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Tampere reassures after injury: “Ultrasound is good, ready for Olympics”

Tampere reassures after injury: “Ultrasound is good, ready for Olympics”

Mirabelle Hunt July 16, 2024 1 min read

Gimbo on Instagram: “The little fascial lesion has completely closed. I’m starting over with the same desire as before but with more hunger and hatred.”

July 15 – 11.31pm – Milan

“Good news. Three treatments a day and a week of differentiated training resulted in a very positive result on today’s ultrasound. The small fascial lesion has completely disappeared and in two days I should be back to 100%.”

Gianmarco Tamberi reassures everyone after the scare he suffered a few days ago, due to a muscle problem that raised the alarm bell in light of the imminent start of the Paris 2024 Games.

good news

“After some really tough days, today is the first good news and I couldn’t wait to share it with you who have supported me for years in a unique way in the most beautiful moments and also in the less beautiful ones.” – wrote Jimbo on Instagram – Now we start again with the same desire we had before but with more hunger and hatred, it’s true, I missed two essential races to better prepare myself for the Olympics, but this little break certainly won’t stop me after everything I’ve done. I’ve done it for my big dream!”

La Gazzetta dello Sport

© All rights reserved


See also  F1, Verstappen still focused on: 'now the title of the creator'


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Kate Middleton Returns: Standing Ovation for Princess at Wimbledon (in purple) – Video
2 min read

Kate Middleton Returns: Standing Ovation for Princess at Wimbledon (in purple) – Video

July 15, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
Hard enduro, gritting your teeth in Wales! [VIDEO] – sports
2 min read

Hard enduro, gritting your teeth in Wales! [VIDEO] – sports

July 15, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
Ferrari, no miracle in Brazil: Toyota wins, Porsche expands – Results
3 min read

Ferrari, no miracle in Brazil: Toyota wins, Porsche expands – Results

July 15, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

Tampere reassures after injury: “Ultrasound is good, ready for Olympics”
1 min read

Tampere reassures after injury: “Ultrasound is good, ready for Olympics”

July 16, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
WhatsApp, deactivate this option immediately: it will change your day
3 min read

WhatsApp, deactivate this option immediately: it will change your day

July 16, 2024 Gerald Bax
Paris, soldier stabbed during counter-terrorism surveillance: suspect arrested
2 min read

Paris, soldier stabbed during counter-terrorism surveillance: suspect arrested

July 16, 2024 Samson Paul
France, no agreement on the left. Mélenchon’s party accused: “The Socialists are obstructing”
4 min read

France, no agreement on the left. Mélenchon’s party accused: “The Socialists are obstructing”

July 15, 2024 Karen Hines