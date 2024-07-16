Tampere reassures after injury: “Ultrasound is good, ready for Olympics”

Gimbo on Instagram: “The little fascial lesion has completely closed. I’m starting over with the same desire as before but with more hunger and hatred.”
“Good news. Three treatments a day and a week of differentiated training resulted in a very positive result on today’s ultrasound. The small fascial lesion has completely disappeared and in two days I should be back to 100%.”
Gianmarco Tamberi reassures everyone after the scare he suffered a few days ago, due to a muscle problem that raised the alarm bell in light of the imminent start of the Paris 2024 Games.
“After some really tough days, today is the first good news and I couldn’t wait to share it with you who have supported me for years in a unique way in the most beautiful moments and also in the less beautiful ones.” – wrote Jimbo on Instagram – Now we start again with the same desire we had before but with more hunger and hatred, it’s true, I missed two essential races to better prepare myself for the Olympics, but this little break certainly won’t stop me after everything I’ve done. I’ve done it for my big dream!”
