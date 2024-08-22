Talks on brink of failure, Biden calls Netanyahu – News

Negotiations for a ceasefire and the release of hostages are faltering dangerously.

As Hezbollah escalates rocket fire at Israeli and civilian targets in the northern tip, the risk increases.

In the space of 48 hours, clouds of seemingly stationary levels gathered over the proposed American bridge. US President Joe Biden has continued to put pressure on Benjamin Netanyahu, urging him for “greater flexibility” after the Israeli rejected withdrawal of his forces from the Philadelphia Axis, the buffer zone between Gaza and Egypt, and the Netzarim Corridor in the Strip. This position has become a major obstacle to negotiations.

Hamas also stands by its position. Although a message from Sinwar to the US and Israel via ‘Egyptian emissaries’ appears to open a window of opportunity: the Hamas leader asks for a “guarantee of his life” and Israel promises not to try to kill him if the deal goes through. By way of a good ending.

For the rest, the Islamist militants in charge of Gaza have been saying they accepted the Biden plan in May, while accusing Washington of being “too much to appease Israel’s demands.” The statement, which was underscored by rumors from Cairo reported by the Times of Israel, said “the talks have reached an impasse because there is no point in holding another summit between the factions, unless the US pressures Netanyahu to make new demands and adapt the bridge proposal accordingly”.

Both parties — Israel and Hamas — appeared to be so firm in their arguments that US and Israeli officials spoke to POLITICO after positive statements by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Tel Aviv on Monday, agreeing to a “deal.” On the brink of failure and no alternative plan.” Also, the Jerusalem source added, “It is not certain that the summit will take place; If there is, nothing can be said until Israel stands its ground.” Thus, while some analysts say the ball is in Sinwar’s court, Doha-based Anthony Blinken warned that “the US rejects the long-term Israeli occupation of Gaza.” A clear message for the Bibi. In a tireless mission, the secretary of state also spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday, an important conversation since President Recep Erdogan is on good terms with the political leaders of Hamas, who reside in Turkey.

Now, to drive home the urgency surrounding the deal, Israeli officials have told Channel 12 News that the chances of a hostage deal in the future are “much, much lower” than it is now.

Adding to concerns about the worsening crisis in the region are attacks by Shiite militias linked to Iran: Hezbollah has fired 180 rockets into northern Israel in the past 24 hours, 1,100 in a month. The town of Katzrin in the Golan Heights was targeted, leaving one person injured and 30 homeless. Israel responded by killing Mounir’s brother Khalil el-Mokhta, the commander of Fatah’s armed wing al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, in Sidon with a drone.

The IDF noted that Khalil also acted on behalf of Hezbollah and the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Summarizing the military situation, Israeli Defense Minister Galant pointed out that the Israeli military is now “looking north” after announcing that Hamas’s Rafah Brigade had been defeated and 150 tunnels along the Philadelphia corridor had been blown up. Towards Lebanon.

