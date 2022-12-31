Talk by the pool about Davide Donadei and Nikita Pelizon – Big Brother VIP

In the pool, far from the group, OrianaAnd the onestini And the Yael They exchange opinions on the council’s progress.

The dignitaries, at the beginning of their encounter, talk about the way newcomer Davide takes the field home. The beautiful Venezuelan artist says she feels stressed against her by the entrepreneur, He told me I don’t respect him.She remembers being upset and pointing out the times she spoke in Spanish.

“You always have something to say” he claims upset yael, “They will always find a problem in everything.” She continued to tire and ponder the exact behavior of some Fiboni and the attempt of many to seek a foothold for the controversy.

Then the discussion focus shifts to Nikita And the VIPs noted that even though the relationship between Onestini and the model ended for some time, the VIP continues to investigate and ask about the influencer. “But what interests you?” the businesswoman asks angrily, showing herself deeply disturbed by her partner’s attitudes.

Oriana, following her story, says that the model, during her confrontation, would have confessed to her that she was happy with the relationship and harmony between her and the influencer, and that he would not bother her if there was something more than friendship between them. .

Vipponi declares that they are unsure of these statements, they are unable to explain themselves from these statements, and between one chat and another, they keep dumping their housemates.