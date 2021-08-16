Taliban in Kabul? The US is on the run as in Vietnam? “It will never happen” – Joe Biden’s famous last words – TIME

Dark Pincher August 15, 2021

It will never happen, “There is no chance that you will see people being picked up from the rooftop terrace of the US Embassy in Afghanistan. There is nothing that can compare to Vietnam.” Joe BidenPresident of the United States. Just as the Taliban enter Kabul and giant helicopters for the Americans move from the American embassy, ​​transporting them on the surface to the world of politics. Ian Bremer Biden’s words come to mind at a press conference just a month ago, on July 8th. Securities that collapsed like snow in the sun sadly show how American leadership is in murky hands and stumbled on one of the worst foreign policy adventures to remember. Here is Biden’s Caporetto text

Request: Is it now inevitable that Afghanistan will return to the hands of the Taliban?

Biden: No it is not. Because there is an Afghan army of 300,000 soldiers, all of them are well-equipped on a par with the best armies in the world, and also has an air force. There are 75,000 Taliban in front of them. It is by no means inevitable that they will take the country into their own hands …

RequestUS intelligence claims that the Kabul government will soon collapse…

Biden: this is not true…

Request. Can you clarify what intelligence told you and whether or not this would happen?

Biden: this is not true. They didn’t say that, they didn’t come to that conclusion at all.

Request. What is the level of certainty that the Afghan government is not destined to collapse?

Biden. The leadership of the Afghan government must remain united. He clearly has the ability to support the incumbent government in his stead.

Request: Do you see similarities between this withdrawal of US forces and what happened in Vietnam, as some warn?

Biden. No, by any means. Zero similarities. At that time you had entire brigades penetrating the gates of our embassy. Six brigades if I’m not mistaken. The Taliban army is not like the army of South or North Vietnam. There is nothing that can compare in the least in terms of military ability. There is no chance of seeing people being pulled from the rooftop terrace of the US Embassy in Afghanistan. There is nothing that can compare to Vietnam. So the question now is, where do they go from here? It is still too early to pass judgment, but the possibility of the Taliban conquering everything and taking over the entire country is highly unlikely.