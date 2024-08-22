Tajani: “I won’t stop at Ayaz school”, tension with Salvini – News

The conflict between the Liga and Forza Italia over the Aius Scuolae is escalating. Still in the ring, Matteo Salvini and Antonio Tajani, after 24 hours, hug each other at the Rimini intersection and end up at the center of photo highlights (the first yesterday on the Confagrigoldura tractor; the second with a little black girl in the arms , which Farnesina helped to adopt) and they do not challenge each other.

Video From Ius Soli to Ius Scholae: How the Law Can Change

Coming from friends of Comunione e Liberazione and already pressured by the press, the Forza Italia leader is asking for freedom here to discuss citizenship reform. But, firmly putting on the gloves, he hits home: “I’m not imposing anything on anyone, but I don’t want anyone to impose anything on me, so I’m free to speak.” In short, the corporation is warned. But Salvini’s side disagreed and counter-attacked. In the afternoon, he relaunched a video on social media of Silvio Berlusconi, who, as a guest of Fabio Fazio, said no to Ius Soli and partly Ius schools for fear of migrant invasions in Italy. As far as Northern League opinion goes: “Listen to the clear words of the great Silvio”.

A move that surprised FI. Many in the pavilions of the crowd do not hesitate to define it as a low and excessive blow. “I know Berlusconi’s thoughts very well and I think that Berlusconi should not be used to create political controversy,” Tajani replied sharply. Dusting off the past, 15 years later, Yes returns to Gianfranco Fini’s Aius Scala. “I have not changed my mind about citizenship and I confirm everything I said”, assures the former president of the Chamber, who in 2009 was a protest spokesperson for the law for new Italians. It was proposed by two representatives of the PDL and the Pd (Fabio Granata and Andrea Sarubbi), but supported by the same arguments, an equally heated conflict is not in the government program and is not an emergency. Bossi’s League was against it, but for Fini it was “a question of political civility”.

Fifteen years later, the history of the Ayaz School has a new chapter. For days, the race has been all center-right over the hypothesis of a law that would change the requirements and conditions for becoming Italian citizens, starting with the children of foreigners born or raised in Italy. With the political buildings still closed, every opportunity or location remains a good one. Thus Tajani takes advantage and in Rimini, CL defends itself from the Catholics – very close to Berlusconi’s electorate and sensitive to unity and integration – and seeks support with them.

“Being Italian, being European, being a patriot has nothing to do with seven generations, but with who you are.”Scans. And he emphasizes education, identity and culture, because “if you accept being European in essence, you are Italian and European,” is his theory. He translated it with more pop words: “I prefer those of foreign parentage who sing Mamelli in Italian, who haven’t sung it in seven generations”. There was no shortage of applause from the audience, and the aim of standing out – as a moderate and Catholic force – compared to the sovereign and anti-immigrant right seems to have been achieved. At the same time, despite mutual jabs, the blue secretary demonstrates a tightrope walk by guaranteeing loyalty to her allies. He begins with the personal: “I have many faults, but loyalty is one of the few qualities I possess.” And he turns to the party: “The government can sleep easy. The FI is an integral part of the centre-right and we want to expand the boundaries to get more votes for the centre-right”.

The League and Italy’s brothers are cool. Apart from saying no to ius scholae due to the absence of the government program (but Tommaso Foti of the FdI warns against the risk of “creating confusion among the majority”) or today “the rights of children are absolutely guaranteed” (words of the Governor Northern League member Massimiliano Federica).

In the evening comes a warning from Carusio. “ius scholae is not in the center-right electoral program, it is not a priority, it is not on the government agenda, so it is clear that it is difficult for Forza Italia colleagues to understand. Tajani’s insistence does not bother the League much. He has his own clear position and reiterates that he is not, But because he supports the opposition, he is seriously undermining the stability of the government, and we struggle to understand what this means. The leader of the League in the Senate, Massimiliano Romeo, speaks on the program ‘4 de Sera’. “What they are doing – asks Romeo – they are a parliament Bringing up the bill and getting it approved by the votes of the left? What could happen? Honestly, we find this assertion a bit curious. Emphasis in this direction, I don’t know where. It will lead to”.

Reproduction protected © Copyright ANSA