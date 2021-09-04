Taiwan store mentions the release date

Rakuten Taiwan store managers are elected Alan Wake Remastered Between their digital store pages, and in doing so, they mention the date when the updated version of Remedy’s adventure is expected to be released to work on PS4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

To report cards appearing on Rakuten Taiwan for pre-orders for Alan Wake Remastered is Wario 64, the now-famous Twitter user who reported in June this year that he had seen it on Database from the Epic Store di Final Fantasy 7 Remake And the same updated version of the horror adventure created by Remedy under the auspices of volcanoes Sam Lake.

To listen to the Taiwanese store rumors, Alan Wake Remastered should be released in a day Tuesday October 5, on PlayStation and Xbox consoles of this generation and the previous generation. Initially, the rumors also included a PC version but no comments were made on the Asian store pages.

Rakuten Taiwan’s anticipation, as can be easily predicted, revives society’s hopes for the return of this important intellectual property, both throughnostalgia process Capture Remedy with the release of the yet to be announced first-person rework, which, above all, with Develop rumors about Alan Wake 2 along with Epic.