Taiwan, 50,000 Tracking Nancy Pelosi’s flight. Then the plane disappears from the radar – time

He gasped for Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Asia. We are expected to understand whether the US House speaker stops in Taiwan, a move that risks increasing tension between China and the United States. In fact, the island is claimed by Beijing, whose status Washington defends while Russia has affirmed its solidarity with China. Nancy Pelosi is sure to visit Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore.

So we’ve been trying for hours to understand whether Pelosi will land on Taiwanese soil. On flightradar24, which shows global air traffic in real time, it was possible to follow his flight up to a few hours ago. The plane was in Hawaii and stopped at Honolulu Airport, followed by about 50,000 users. At one point I moved through the city. Soon after his disappearance, a window appeared on the screen stating that he could no longer be tracked.

According to reports from L’Ansa on its website, Chinese media reported how “the president of the US House has laid a mine where Sino-US relations and the situation around the Taiwan Strait meet” and this visit could be the cause of a harsh response from Beijing that Washington will only have to to do so.” Meanwhile, the US administration neither confirmed nor denied reports that Pelosi would stop in Taiwan.