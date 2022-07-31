July 31, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Taiwan, 50,000 Tracking Nancy Pelosi's flight. Then the plane disappears from the radar - time

Taiwan, 50,000 Tracking Nancy Pelosi’s flight. Then the plane disappears from the radar – time

Samson Paul July 31, 2022 1 min read

He gasped for Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Asia. We are expected to understand whether the US House speaker stops in Taiwan, a move that risks increasing tension between China and the United States. In fact, the island is claimed by Beijing, whose status Washington defends while Russia has affirmed its solidarity with China. Nancy Pelosi is sure to visit Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore.

So we’ve been trying for hours to understand whether Pelosi will land on Taiwanese soil. On flightradar24, which shows global air traffic in real time, it was possible to follow his flight up to a few hours ago. The plane was in Hawaii and stopped at Honolulu Airport, followed by about 50,000 users. At one point I moved through the city. Soon after his disappearance, a window appeared on the screen stating that he could no longer be tracked.

According to reports from L’Ansa on its website, Chinese media reported how “the president of the US House has laid a mine where Sino-US relations and the situation around the Taiwan Strait meet” and this visit could be the cause of a harsh response from Beijing that Washington will only have to to do so.” Meanwhile, the US administration neither confirmed nor denied reports that Pelosi would stop in Taiwan.

See also  The US authorities have recovered a large part of the ransom paid for the cyber attack on the Colonial pipeline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

What you risk – Libero Quotidiano

July 30, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Pedro Sanchez asked the Spaniards not to wear a tie

July 30, 2022 Samson Paul
3 min read

Russia’s Questions About the League and the Government | Spokesperson for Minister Lavrov: “Italian politicians and the media allow themselves to be guided by external actors”

July 30, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

1 min read

Lorenzo Musetti’s next engagements ranged from America to Italian competitions

July 31, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Biden copies the Green Deal: $390 billion on climate

July 31, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Kushner says in the book that Netanyahu was not happy about recognizing Jerusalem

July 31, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Omicron 5, let’s see what the risks are for those who only swab and those at home who are positive »ILMETEO.it

July 31, 2022 Karen Hines