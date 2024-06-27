June 27, 2024

Taiwan, 35 planes and 7 Chinese warships orbiting the island – breaking news

Samson Paul June 27, 2024 1 min read

The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense reported that a total of 35 Chinese aircraft and 7 warships were detected around the island during the 24-hour period up to 6 a.m. local time, confirming the high activity of the People’s Liberation Army. Overall, 33 aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the Air Defense Identification Zone (ADEZ) from the north, center and east.


Through the mobilization of air, sea and ground missile systems, the ministry said in a statement: “We monitored the situation and responded accordingly.” China considers Taiwan an “inalienable” part of its territory and can be reunified by force if necessary.


Beijing has intensified its pressure on Taipei in recent years and conducted military exercises across the island after the inauguration of William Lai as Taiwan’s president on May 20, whom China described as a “dangerous separatist” and “troublemaker.” During these exercises, according to the Taipei Ministry of Defense, the People’s Liberation Army sent up to 62 military aircraft around the island, in what was considered the highest single-day mobilization of 2024.

