May 1, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Influencer per valorizzare i libri, il mondo dei 'book-toker' - Tempo Libero

Syria: Voluntary charities strengthen US military presence in Northeast and Middle East

Noah French April 30, 2022 1 min read

(ANSAMed) – Beirut, April 30 – US military forces are expanding their presence in Syria’s north and northeast, the National Observatory for Human Rights in Syria said today, using a dense network of sources.

According to sources, the U.S. military has intensified its efforts in recent weeks to send reinforcements and military vehicles to two bases along the Euphrates River: one in Tabka, Raqqa, and the other in Manbij, Aleppo.

These sites were formerly managed by the US-led anti-ISIS coalition, but were later abandoned after the regional partition of the region between the United States and Russia.

For its part, the Russian military presence in northeastern Syria has expanded in recent months in the Kamishli and Hasakeh areas, adjacent to areas where US troops are stationed.

According to sources, Syria’s north and northeast are increasingly supported by Russian, American, Turkish, Kurdish Workers’ Party (PKK) and Syrian government military bases.

(ANSAMed).

Reproduction Assigned by © Copyright ANSA


More Stories

2 min read

A cold drop reaches Italy and the weather worsens in many regions. Evolution ILMETEO.it

April 30, 2022 Noah French
4 min read

Trieste is an “American” city in the Adriatic. Birth of the US Embassy

April 30, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

USA: Obama returns to attack social media, we learn from Europe

April 29, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Syria: Voluntary charities strengthen US military presence in Northeast and Middle East

April 30, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Men and women, expectations, the confrontation between Ricardo and Ida arrives: the whole truth

April 30, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

“Space Nature”, the great event targeting the stars is still going on

April 30, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Super Cup Serie C, Barry Sudterol 1-2. Kasiraghi decisive

April 30, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt