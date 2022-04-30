Syria: Voluntary charities strengthen US military presence in Northeast and Middle East

(ANSAMed) – Beirut, April 30 – US military forces are expanding their presence in Syria’s north and northeast, the National Observatory for Human Rights in Syria said today, using a dense network of sources.



According to sources, the U.S. military has intensified its efforts in recent weeks to send reinforcements and military vehicles to two bases along the Euphrates River: one in Tabka, Raqqa, and the other in Manbij, Aleppo.



These sites were formerly managed by the US-led anti-ISIS coalition, but were later abandoned after the regional partition of the region between the United States and Russia.



For its part, the Russian military presence in northeastern Syria has expanded in recent months in the Kamishli and Hasakeh areas, adjacent to areas where US troops are stationed.



According to sources, Syria’s north and northeast are increasingly supported by Russian, American, Turkish, Kurdish Workers’ Party (PKK) and Syrian government military bases.



(ANSAMed).

