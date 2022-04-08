Syria: CNN, 4 US troops wounded in East-Middle East attack

(ANSAMed) – Beirut, April 08 – The number of US soldiers wounded in artillery fire by pro-Iranian militants in eastern Syria has risen to four.
This was reported by US TV CNN confirming a previous release by local sources in the Syrian region of Dayr az Zor.
According to the Pentagon’s CNN correspondent Barbara Starr, four U.S. soldiers were evacuated from a U.S. military base in eastern Syria for “potentially traumatic injury” following a shooting yesterday at a site known as the “Green Village.”
Syria’s National Observatory for Human Rights announced yesterday that at least two U.S. soldiers had been wounded in a mortar bombing of a U.S. base in the Dar es Salaam area, not far from the Al Omar oil well.
This is the first such attack by pro-Iranian forces in Syria since the beginning of January.
(ANSAMed).
