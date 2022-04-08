April 8, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Influencer per valorizzare i libri, il mondo dei 'book-toker' - Tempo Libero

Syria: CNN, 4 US troops wounded in East-Middle East attack

Noah French April 8, 2022 1 min read

(ANSAMed) – Beirut, April 08 – The number of US soldiers wounded in artillery fire by pro-Iranian militants in eastern Syria has risen to four.

This was reported by US TV CNN confirming a previous release by local sources in the Syrian region of Dayr az Zor.

According to the Pentagon’s CNN correspondent Barbara Starr, four U.S. soldiers were evacuated from a U.S. military base in eastern Syria for “potentially traumatic injury” following a shooting yesterday at a site known as the “Green Village.”

Syria’s National Observatory for Human Rights announced yesterday that at least two U.S. soldiers had been wounded in a mortar bombing of a U.S. base in the Dar es Salaam area, not far from the Al Omar oil well.

This is the first such attack by pro-Iranian forces in Syria since the beginning of January.

(ANSAMed).

Reproduction Assigned by © Copyright ANSA


More Stories

1 min read

Everything is free, the government has decided: the green pass will be discontinued from May 1

April 8, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Liliana Resinovich found a seal on the sack containing the body. Doubts about the foundation and keys were never found

April 7, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

“Find out what really happened to Pucha.” The storm is blowing in love

April 7, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Syria: CNN, 4 US troops wounded in East-Middle East attack

April 8, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Men and women, Federica Arversano criticizes Matteo and Valeria

April 8, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

“It seems like another variant.” This is what they are

April 8, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Friday Musetti goes in search of the semi-finals

April 8, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt