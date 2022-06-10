Syria: Assad If Turkey attacks us, it will be a direct confrontation – the last hour

June 11, 2022

Samson Paul June 11, 2022

(ANSA) – ISTANBUL, June 10 – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has said that if Turkey attacks Syria, there will be a direct confrontation with the Damascus army.

Al-Assad said during an interview with Russia Today, as reported by various Turkish media, “If there is an invasion, there will be resistance first from the population,” adding that “in the places where the Syrian army is deployed, and there is no resistance. It is present in all areas. And when conditions allow for a comparison, we will.”

The Syrian president referred to a clash between the two armies two and a half years ago, as “the Syrian army managed to destroy Turkish targets that entered Syrian territory.” According to Assad, if Ankara attacks Syria, “the situation will be as it is and there will be popular resistance.”

Yesterday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that the Ankara army had finished its preparations for a new offensive in northern Syria against Kurdish forces that Turkey considers terrorists.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced in recent weeks that the military operation will begin “soon”. (Dealing).

