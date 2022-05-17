Symptoms should never be underestimated

Let’s analyze the possible symptoms related to celiac disease: if they do occur, they should not be underestimated.

there celiac disease It is only one The immune response to gluten. Basically, the immune system associates it with an element that is toxic to the body as a result It prevents the digestive system from integrating it in the cells of our bodies. Faced with this, various symptoms can appear.

It is difficult at first to diagnose pathology, precisely Let’s talk about symptoms that can be related to different causes. Thus, if the diseases that we will discuss soon appear, we recommend that you immediately contact your GP for appropriate analyzes.

Celiac disease: symptoms that should not be underestimated

spew The body cannot retain ingested gluten for this reason Pushes the stomach to secrete food It is considered toxic by the body.

: When celiac disease has not yet been diagnosed, for growth. This is because any contaminated item (we are also talking about the kitchen utensils themselves) inevitably leads to . As a result, growth disorders and sudden weight loss can appear. Anemia Anemia is also added to the above causes and symptoms. The body cannot keep contaminated food in the stomach and as a result necessary substances such as food are lost iron .

: deficiency, scarcity, lack of Due to the poor incorporation of food into the body, it can also cause early osteoporosis. Fatigue and tiredness: All these symptoms inevitably lead to fatigue and exhaustion. on the principle, The body does not get the necessary energy and carbohydrates To face the day this obviously weakens the body.