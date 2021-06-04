Switzerland and Turkey, victories for Italy’s opponents

Switzerland and Turkey achieved two victories: the opponent of Italy Encouraging signs in light of the first appearance in the European Championship.

Switzerland beat Liechtenstein 7-0; Gavranovic, author of the trilogy, starred in the anticipated challenge held in St. Gallen; Petkovic Vasnacht’s team (dual) and Fernandez scored the goal of Noah Frick in the middle.

For Turkey, Moldova had a severe headache in the friendly match held in Paderborn, Germany; Gunes eventually won 2-0 thanks to goals from Yilmaz and Tander.