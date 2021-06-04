Switzerland and Turkey, victories for Italy’s opponents

June 4, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Karen Hines June 4, 2021

two arrived Wins the friendly matches for the upcoming matches Italy’s opponents in the European Championship, Turkey and Switzerland, which together with Wales Complete the set A Which also includes the Azores. Turkey defeated Moldova, while Switzerland had no major problems against Liechtenstein. Instead, the Azzurri will play tomorrow against the Czech Republic, one week after the official debut in the European Championship against the Turks.

Switzerland and Turkey achieved two victories: the opponent of Italy Encouraging signs in light of the first appearance in the European Championship.

Switzerland beat Liechtenstein 7-0; Gavranovic, author of the trilogy, starred in the anticipated challenge held in St. Gallen; Petkovic Vasnacht’s team (dual) and Fernandez scored the goal of Noah Frick in the middle.

For Turkey, Moldova had a severe headache in the friendly match held in Paderborn, Germany; Gunes eventually won 2-0 thanks to goals from Yilmaz and Tander.

Friendly, other results

Not only Switzerland and Turkey here Results of other friendly matches dispute today. Greece stopped Belgium who recovered Thorgan Hazard’s goal thanks to Tzavilas’ goal: Final score 1-1. A rather slim victory for Shevchenko’s Ukraine, who beat Northern Ireland 1–0; Zubkov’s goal was decisive.

