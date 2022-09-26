September 27, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Swirls seen in the sea What happens without our knowledge?

Swirls seen in the sea What happens without our knowledge?

Karen Hines September 26, 2022 2 min read

The swirls of sea water that were spotted by satellites form strange shapes, undulating patterns and unusual colors.

Marine Vortex (Pinterest)

Information Important in natural processes, etc. the changes In the oceans from which they came Pictures Stunning satellite shots we can admire huge swirls In the middle of the sea.

It is located around natural phenomenon Which we can admire in all their glory thanks to satellite images. The power of nature is manifested in every situation but when it can be seen phenomena So strong from above, one can’t help but stay Impressed And be surprised.

What is happening that we do not know?

NASA Naval Space Swirls
Sea vortices seen by the satellite (web source)

The picture that was recently recovered from NASA A few years ago, it was captured by Enhanced Thematic Mapper Plus (ETM+), a sensor With a satellite camera Landsat 7.

You may also be interested in: Great places and where to find them, travel back in time with travel

Landsat 7 was launched in the year 1999 so is scientific mission Primary finished this year. specially , click It dates back to the version 2001 And huge colorful swirls appear in the middle of the sea, so beautiful and subtle that it looks like a work of art.

The waters They are near Bahamas. It is formed by the interaction of sand, algae and ocean sedimentswhich thanks Tides And to the currents, they turned into these multicolored decorations.

You may also be interested in: Google Maps Sees Real Time Traffic: But How Do You Do It?

Also, they have to do with different temperatures from the sea, which act by eroding or crystallizing certain substances. But what is it exactly? to do light The question is exactly The National Center for Aeronautics and Space Administrationthrough your account Instagram.

See also  HOT African, returns with October weather

that it’a job To model the sea floor, which, according to the researchers, is constantly happening, just as it happens with the wind in The Sahara Desert. Scientists used this click As a comparison of the study I the changes In progress, because of pollution and because of Global Warming.

It has returned the satellites to Earth, as well as other footage that shows us Very special vortexes In other regions of the planet. Like that observed in Mexico It shows me Von Kerman swirls Another scene of nature whose origins are unknown.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Cancer, the high-tech correction that saves your life

September 26, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

After the chasm, an enormous underground labyrinth was discovered under the Centocelle Houses; Details »ILMETEO.it

September 26, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

The bathroom, if you go there more than once a day you take a big risk: don’t underestimate it

September 25, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

In the second win, the USA defeated Canada in three sets

September 26, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Fiat Punto Daydream: the scary new model

September 26, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Back to “Anything Is Possible Tonight” with Stefano Di Martino

September 26, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Swirls seen in the sea What happens without our knowledge?

September 26, 2022 Karen Hines