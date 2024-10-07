Swimming, Great Britain impressive at Olympic trials: very high standard in London

The curtain fell London Water Sports Centrehouse of Olympic swimming trials for the British team. Well, the UK has been chosen to participate in the Paris Games in the pool between the lanes It was really scary on a male level. Amazing times that Italy must also take into account in light of the Five Circles event this summer.

And in the men’s 50 meter freestyle Ben is proud He made the whitewater, touched the board in 21.25 and clocked his second world time of the year, behind only the Australian. Cameron McEvoy (21.13). In the final 100 meter freestyle race at exciting levels with Matt Richards Author of 47.84 above Duncan Scott (47.92) e Tom Dean (47.94), with the fourth, Alexander CohonIt closed at 48.20. A very strong quartet of Brits in the 4 x 100 freestyle and that’s not good news for Bill Paes’ team.

What happened in the 200-meter freestyle was even more impressiveRichards won it in a time of 1:44.69 (his second world time of the year) ahead of Scott (1:44.75), Dean (1:45.09) and James Jay (1:45.28). The conditions for a repeat Olympic gold medal in the 4×200 freestyle in Tokyo are all in place.

Then come the individual performances. Scott rang the bell with an excellent time of 1:55.91 in the 200 nautical miles (the second universal time of the year), while Max Litchfield set the world’s best time of the year in the 400 nautical mile race with a time of 4:09.14And improving his time by about a tenth Alberto Razzetti (4:09.29).

And then back Adam Beatty In the 100-meter breaststroke, he achieved a time of 57.94 seconds, ranking second after the Chinese this year. Chen Haiyang (57.69). From these times we can understand that Great Britain is very strong among men and should also be considered in the mixed 4×100, taking into account 52.70 of Oliver Morgan In the backstroke and 51.71 in the butterfly Joe Litchfield.

Qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

200 SL U – Matthew Richards 1.44.69

100 S D – Anna Hopkin 53.33

200 Do You – Oliver Morgan 1.56.27

200 MX D – Abbey Wood 2.08.91

50 SL – Benjamin Braud 21.25

200 D – Osrin Honey 2.08.37

200 MX U – Duncan Scott 1.55.91

1500 SL U – Daniel Jervis 14.47.94

400 MX D – Freya Colbert 4.34.01

400 MX U – Max Litchfield 4.09.14

50 S D – Anna Hopkin 24.53

100 SLU – Matthew Richards 47.84

100 Do D – Kathleen Dawson 59.74

100 Do You – Oliver Morgan 52.70

200 FA D – Kianna McInnes 2.07.24

200 SL D – Freya Colbert 1.56.22

100 Ra U – Adam Beatty 57.94