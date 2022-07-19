Swg poll for La7: Fdi first party 23.8% (its all time high). The Democratic Party also earns with the other parties with a minus sign

Brothers of Italy Confirmed The first party 23.8% in Italy (his All time high in studies), continued Democratic Party up to 22.1%. And the two parties that saw an increase in consensus compared to last week were: +0.3% for Georgia Meloni’s party and +0.4% for Leta’s Democratic Party, respectively. However, with a minus sign, all other major parties. That’s what comes out in the end poll from SWG for La7.

there League Matteo Salvini confirmed himself as the third political force with 14%, but compared to the previous survey -0.5% represents the highest drop in popularity. The 5 star operation 11.2% (-0.3%). It follows Come on Italy 7.4% (-0.4%) e Action + Europe 4.9% (-0.2%). To close the image Verdi and the Italian Left 3.8% (-0.1%); Viva Italy Renzi’s followed up to 2.7% (+ 0.1%). Italexit Comparison 2.5% (+ 0.3%); Mdp Article 1 2.3% (+ 0.1%) and constant 1% We are with Italy By Luby.

Swg He asked his subjects two questions Government crisis. first”Compared to the current situation, it is preferable …“50% of interviewees responded to it”The Draghi government is in office“. 86% of voters from the Democratic Party, 48% from the M5s, 46% from Lega, 44% from Forza Italia and 39% from Fratelli d’Italia. Only 26% responded.We are going to the elections as soon as possible“. They account for 44% of Fratelli d’Italia’s voters, 42% of Lega’s voters, 39% of Forza Italia’s, 35% of 5 Star Movement’s voters and only 5% of Democratic Party voters. Finally, 8% of the interview sample would be in favor “.Forming a new government16% answered “I don’t know”.

“Who is responsible for the crisis?is the second question. 59% of respondents Conde and 5 star movement. This opinion is shared by 88% of Democratic Party voters, 87% of Brothers of Italy, 69% of Forza Italia voters and 66% of Leaguers. Only 25% of 5-Star voters point the finger at Conte. It could be “Fault of Dragons” 17% of the sample and 49% of M5s voters think so.