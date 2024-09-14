Susanna Recchia worried about the fate of her mother, who disappeared with her three-year-old daughter in Mian: she left a letter

OffRebecca Luisetto

Treviso, there has been no news of the 45-year-old woman since Friday evening: her partner reported her missing. The car was found near the bridge over the Piave

She disappeared into thin air after leaving home with her 3-year-old daughter. It was hours of fear for Susanna Recchia in the Treviso area, A the mother 45 years oldwho left his home on Friday evening, September 13 MianAlong with the girl. The woman left the five-page letter on the table at home in which she declared her intention to take her own life.

complaint to report Double disappearance It was After finding the papers Deputy: The man returned Saturday morning at the Conegliano police station. Agents immediately sent a missing message to the province of Treviso and searches began after initial checks. Dolan explained to the investigators that there would be He went to fetch his daughter from Mian’s houseHe found no one there. The 45-year-old left his mobile phone and wallet with cash and documents at home.











































































































Research Searches began on Saturday across Treviso province and surrounding areas Helicopter: The two systems were separated Video surveillance Public and private and automated license plate recognition devices are installed in the area. The woman left the house in a car Volkswagen Tiguan: The car was found abandoned in front of a nearby bar

Vidor Bridge over the Biaw River. There was no one inside.

problems The forty-five-year-old has been suffering from depression for some time It has worsened in recent times Also due to the end of the relationship with the partner.



